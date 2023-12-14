Arab Panel Weighs Anti-Famine Endeavors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- An Arab committee entrusted with monitoring the implementation of the region's 2030 sustainable development goals convened its 14th meeting in Cairo on Thursday to look into a host of relevant subjects, chiefly elimination of famine.

Chief of the Arab League's Sustainable Development and International Cooperation Department Nada Al-Ejezi said the agenda of the meeting, held via videoconference under Yemen's presidency, covers efforts to end famine in the Arab region, and an Arab digital platform for sustainable development.

The Arab region's sustainable finance mechanism, sustainable development in conflict-hit countries, Arab climate security and sustainability initiatives were also included in the agenda, she added.

Representatives of specialized Arab organizations, the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), regional partners and civil society organizations were present in the meeting. (end)

