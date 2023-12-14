Startups Promise Bright Future In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nigar Hasanova
Awareness of startup ecosystems is crucial not just for
startups, investors and the entrepreneurial community but also for
governments and large corporations. Understanding startup
ecosystems benefits decision-makers and puts them in a position so
that can grow their business environment. A thriving startup
ecosystem boosts the economy, creates a talent pool and generates
jobs locally.
The Azerbaijani startup ecosystem took shape in the early 2010s
with the country's first major startup event, Startup Azerbaijan,
held in 2012. That same year, two of the country's largest
telecommunication operators jointly launched Applab, an incubator
for tech startups dedicated to developing new mobile apps. Later
that year, the government established The Pirallahi High Tech Park,
the country's first tech-oriented business park.
Azerbaijan pays special attention to the startups and funds them
to develop. The government is soliciting domestic and international
private and corporate venture capital, and banks are encouraged to
lend to startups.
Even foreign investors confirm and appreciate the startup
potential of the country. Alastair Lukies, Chairman of the FinTech
Alliance, told journalists on the sidelines of the InMerge
Innovation Summit held in 2023, in Baku, that Azerbaijan has the
potential to become a leader in innovation in the region.
"It is absolutely clear to me that Azerbaijan has all the
necessary conditions to create a successful innovation environment.
We have heard from ministers, senior leaders, and innovators that
everyone wants to work together to make this possible. Only when
people work together do they have a chance of success," he
emphasized.
Farid Ismayilzade, the founder of the US company Technovate
Investments also confirmed it at a meeting with representatives of
the innovation ecosystem. He noted that despite there are many
wealthy people in Azerbaijan, few of them invests in startups.
According to Farid Ismayilzade, their Angel Club has invested in
startups from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Central Asia.
"So far, we have invested $ 250,000 in startups. But the value
of the startups we sponsor now has reached $ 23 million."
This year there has been significant progress on this issue. The
first Azerbaijani venture fund – Caucasus Ventures has announced
its plans to invest $6.6 million in 50 projects in the next five
years. The fund will mainly invest in local – Azerbaijani startups
that have global growth potential and investments in regional
start-up is also a possibility.
The amount of investments will be between USD50,000 – USD250,000
depending on the development stage of a startup. Some of the
verticals that the fund will mainly focus on are travel tech, SaaS
solutions and fintech in mainly seed and growth stages while some
follow-up investments to an early stage will also be possible.
Recent changes aren't limited to venture funds to revive startup
deserts it also includes cultivating angel investors. Angel
investor school has been opened in Azerbaijan. "Technovate - Sabah
Angel Investors Club" with the support of Azerbaijan's Innovation
and Digital Development Agency announced the opening of the Angel
Investor School in Azerbaijan. Technovate - Sabah Angel Investors
Club has introduced the Angel Investor School, marking a
groundbreaking initiative in Azerbaijan, said Economy Minister
Mikayil Jabbarov.
"This program is designed for individuals aspiring to become
angel investors, offering them a unique opportunity to gain
theoretical knowledge and practical experience from renowned
trainers from the US. Upon completing the program, graduates will
be granted the privilege to invest in startups from advanced
nations, particularly the US. This initiative is poised to make a
significant contribution to the innovative development of our
country's startup ecosystem, while also enhancing investment
activity and fostering a more conducive business environment," he
said on X.
The purpose of the school is to provide angel investors in the
country with theoretical knowledge first, and then by making them
club members. Participants who graduate from the program will have
the opportunity to invest their money in startups.
The founder of the school, Farid Ismayilzadeh, says that this is
a mind-blowing concept in the investment sphere.
"We're witnessing how relatively small investments can make a
difference by becoming major stakeholders in American companies.
This event is an extraordinary opportunity to challenge
preconceived notions about angel investing."
As a result of the Azerbaijani government's open support,
private firms and investors are gradually growing their investments
in Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem. The Opening of Angel Investor
School in the country could be considered as a first step in the
process. Due to such positive approaches, Azerbaijan's business
environment is expected to rise in global rankings and to be home
to several forward-thinking founders and innovative startup teams
eager to discover novel approaches to achieving a strong
product-market fit and finding a solution to the world's
problem.
