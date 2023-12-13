Slovakia Not To Oppose EU Accession Talks With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that Bratislava will not oppose negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU at the upcoming EU leaders' summit.

That's according to Aussiedlerbote , Ukrinform reports.

"We will not oppose the European Union's decision to start negotiations with Ukraine. It is a political decision that has nothing to do with reality," Fico told the members of the European Affairs Committee of the Slovak Parliament, noting that Ukraine is not prepared for the accession process.

According to The Guardian , Fico told a parliamentary committee that Slovakia was also ready to agree financial assistance for Ukraine from the EU, or from EU countries bilaterally if there is no EU unanimity, if certain Slovak demands are met.

On December 14-15, Brussels will host a summit of the heads of state and government of the EU countries to consider a strategic decision on the opening of EU membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.