Enemy Amassing Forces In Marinka Sector For Further Assaults General Tarnavskyi

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of forces, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Marinka axis. The work to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka continues - 11 attacks were repelled. Near Marinka, the enemy is amassing forces for further assaults," the commander said.

He also noted that the enemy continues to spread disinformation and stage provocations about the alleged complete capture of the city.

"The defense of Marinka is ongoing," Tarnavskyi said.