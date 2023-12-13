Enemy Amassing Forces In Marinka Sector For Further Assaults General Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are amassing forces near Marinka, Donetsk region, for further assault operations.
General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of forces, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Marinka axis. The work to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka continues - 11 attacks were repelled. Near Marinka, the enemy is amassing forces for further assaults," the commander said. Read also:
Ukrainian warriors firmly holding defense in Avdiivka, Marinka sectors - Tarnavskyi
He also noted that the enemy continues to spread disinformation and stage provocations about the alleged complete capture of the city.
"The defense of Marinka is ongoing," Tarnavskyi said.
MENAFN13122023000193011044ID1107590606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.