THE RIPPLE EFFECT: HOW DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE IS HELPING TRANSFORM LIVES FOR A FITTER FUTURE

By Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)



Anyone who witnessed the astounding atmosphere at Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, on 26 November, as 226,000 people moved down Sheikh Zayed Road at sunrise, will need little convincing of the power of such community events. There was a vibrant sense of togetherness and camaraderie – a display which was quite moving to behold.



Seeing more than 35,000 cyclists at Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, and 1,000 people take to the water at Hatta in the first Dubai Stand-Up Paddle event, presented by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority, were also spectacular sights. Each event was buzzing with enthusiastic participants, sharing both in the movement, and the unique setting that they were in. If we could bottle the atmosphere and energy these events generate, we’d be on to something. And that, really, is what Dubai Fitness Challenge is all about.



Having just wrapped up its seventh edition, the magic formula that the DFC team and its partners so carefully create, was articulated across three fitness villages – including the brand-new Run and Ride Central and RTA Mushrif Cycle Centre – 26 community fitness hubs, three mega mass participation events and thousands of classes, activities, and events, with a record 2.4 million plus people taking part across the 30 days. There was even a Guiness World Records™ broken by adidas and Les Mills for the "Most nationalities to attend a high-intensity interval training class.”



But the aim of DFC is for the energy to continue way past the finish lines. The individual experience and the physical activity itself are just a springboard for a future of more enriched community wellbeing and heightened social cohesion, ultimately paving the way for Dubai to achieve its vision of becoming the best city to visit, live, and work in.



Exercise fosters productivity



Exercise and the workplace should go hand-in-hand, with compelling evidence indicating that exercise enhances productivity. While prioritising physical health is a key focus of DFC, the positive impact on employee efficiency should also be acknowledged and valued. Research conducted by the World Health Organization reveals that exercise has a significant effect on concentration. Specifically, the study demonstrates that exercise promotes better sleep, resulting in increased energy and dynamism at work. Moreover, the findings suggest that physical activity supports enhanced information processing, attention, and concentration, ultimately fostering improved creativity.



Allsopp & Allsopp, a real estate company based in Dubai, conducted their own research that aligns with these findings. The entire company was invited to participate in this year's DFC, with over 60 percent of its workforce taking part. The outcomes were truly remarkable, especially when examining the performance of employees within the Top 30 of the Allsopp & Allsopp DFC leader board. On average, these individuals generated a remarkable 41 percent increase in revenue during DFC compared to any other month in 2023. Moreover, the top three employees achieved revenue increases of 365 percent, 287 percent, and 277 percent, respectively, compared to any other month in the year. These outstanding results serve as inspiration for other companies to promote exercise within their workforce, as the benefits are truly limitless.



Keep Dubai moving for a happier city



Regular exercise has been proven to stimulate the release of endorphins, resulting in reduced levels of stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. By encouraging people to commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days – and transforming Dubai into a city-wide gym to help them achieve this – DFC aims to motivate people to engage in exercise, leading to improved mood, enhanced self-esteem, and a greater overall sense of well-being. The promise of an improved mood also offers a compelling incentive to keep moving, which can be achieved with something as simple as a 10-minute walk. From a broader perspective, a happier population will have a cascading positive impact on society at large.



A powerful community movement



DFC is truly a transformational event, uniting people in a shared commitment to wellness. It exemplifies Dubai's approach of integrating inclusive fitness into the community, igniting passion for fitness and encouraging people to make long-term lifestyle changes that will benefit them for years to come. We hope that participants are feeling fitter, but more than that, we want them to be inspired by the wider-scale benefits of such a powerful community movement. This commitment to daily activity will not only improve their overall health, but will also help foster an environment of teamwork, promote bonding opportunities and improve social lives – endlessly beneficial for individuals, and society.



Driving wellness transformations and new fitness facilities



More than 10 million people have participated in DFC since it launched in 2017. Over the last seven years, it has been the cornerstone of countless fitness and wellness transformations, serving as a constant pillar of motivation for the community. Since its inception, it has seen a steady increase in interest and engagement with the number of registered participants growing 206 percent from 786,000 in the inaugural event in 2017. Participants in Dubai Run increased from 70,000 runners in the first edition in 2019 to 226,000 in 2023, while cyclists taking part in Dubai Ride increased from 20,000 in 2020 to 35,000 in this year.



Dubai is the only city in the world that offers an entire month of free and inclusive fitness classes, activities, and events, which are easily accessible across the emirate, which in turn has sparked growth of the city's sports facilities and events. Since the inception of DFC, we have seen a surge of state-of-the-art fitness complexes, outdoor recreational spaces and expansive running and cycling tracks emerge, putting Dubai on the map as a vibrant, accessible, and affordable fitness destination.



In addition, DFC continues to receive overwhelming support from partners across both the public and private sectors, underscoring its collaborative ethos. With the shared vision of fostering a healthier society, these partnerships help fortify DFC’s mission to inspire individuals to prioritise their well-being and collectively shape a fitter future for the community.



A thank you to our participants



As we reflect on all that we have achieved during this year’s Challenge, I feel a deep appreciation for the 2.4 million plus participants who dedicated themselves to prioritising their health for 30 days. Their unwavering commitment is a shining example to all, not only catalysing others into embarking on their own transformative fitness journeys but also fostering a collective shift in the community's mindset towards health and wellness.



Now the challenge has concluded, I urge everyone to stay active and continue accelerating ahead in our mission to make Dubai the world’s most active city.





