TV Judge Frank Caprio Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis In A Heartbreaking Video (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned television judge Frank Caprio, who is well-known for showing compassion and understanding for the people who come before him, recently disclosed in a tearful video that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Caught in Providence' judge shared that his diagnosis came around his birthday last month, which typically is "one of the happiest days of the year for me".



He said that he is receiving treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which is a division of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Rhode Island, under the supervision of a group of medical professionals.

The 87-year-old remarked, "This birthday is a little different than any other I have ever had. I had a medical checkup lately since I wasn't feeling well, and the results weren't favourable."

"I have been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, an elusive kind of the disease," he continued.

"I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe, in addition to the medical treatment that I'm receiving, is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this," the judge on television stated.



Frank Caprio has been a judge on the Providence Municipal Court since 1985, according to Today. His television programme "Caught in Providence" helped him gain fame. In 2021, the show received a Daytime Emmy nomination as well.



According to the Daily Mail, two of the judge's sons-Frank and David-were elected as Democratic Party representatives in Rhode Island.

