MP: Goal Of Price Tracking System Is To Prevent Artificial Price Increases & Monopoly

Recently, intensified measures have been planned in the
direction of increasing price manipulation, ensuring a competitive
environment in Azerbaijan, and increasing the quality of consumer
products. For this purpose, the "Price Tracking System" is expected
to be implemented. The system aims to strengthen competition and
ensure development in the economy of Azerbaijan, it is intended to
strengthen control over price manipulation against market subjects
who indulge in competition violations, market sharing, and price
manipulation.
First of all, it paves the road to achieve the normalization of
sales prices by increasing market competition in general and
improving the quality of products. The main purpose of this is to
prevent market entities from manipulating prices, as well as to
strengthen partnerships and create an effective, healthy
competitive environment. The measures taken will serve the rapid
development of Azerbaijan's economic markets and the protection of
consumers' interests. Thus, it is important to properly monitor the
results of these steps and ensure security to prevent price
manipulation.
In a comment to Azernews on the issue, economist and MP Vugar
Bayramov said that along with the formation of the price monitoring
system, measures to fight against the manipulative position in the
market as a whole will be reflected here. The main goal is to
prevent artificial price increases.
" Here, of course, we are talking about the implementation of
the activities provided for in the competition code. Especially, if
we take into account that both the formation of the price tracking
system and the measures to fight against the manipulative position
in the market as a whole will be reflected here. The goal is to
prevent artificial price increase and prevent monopoly prices,"
said the economist expert.
Vugar Bayramov emphasized that price manipulation means
artificial price increases. Therefore, the adoption of the new
exchange rate is important in terms of optimizing and regulating
prices in the markets.
"One of the activities envisaged at the same time as the
exchange rate is the evaluation of the dominant position in the
market, and also the determination of its effects on the market.
This is important in terms of preventing price manipulation. Price
manipulation is a process directly related to artificially raising
prices. Therefore, the acceptance of the new exchange rate is
important in terms of optimizing and regulating prices in the
markets," said Vugar Bayramov.
The economist noted that that the strengthening of the measures
implemented in this direction can lead to the optimization of
prices in the market, and even to the reduction of prices for some
products.
"Besides, this will enable the optimization of prices at the
expense of more market participants. Therefore, the measures
implemented in this direction can lead to the optimization of
prices in the general market and even to the reduction of prices
for some products," added the Economist.
