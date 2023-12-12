South Africa Vs India 2Nd T20I: Rinku Singh's Six Shatters Window Of The Media Center Box (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the second T20I between South Africa and India, Rinku Singh left a lasting impression by smashing two consecutive sixes off Aiden Markram in the penultimate over. The second six was a powerful hit that shattered the press-box window at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Despite India losing two early wickets in the ongoing three-match series, their batters remained undeterred, opting to take risks. Rinku Singh entered the fray with India at 55-3, still within the powerplay.

Even after losing Suryakumar Yadav and Jitesh Sharma in quick succession, Rinku continued his aggressive approach, ultimately reaching his maiden T20I fifty in just 30 balls.

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, who had earlier taken 1-13 in his two overs, chose to bowl the 19th over, aiming to exploit the match-up against left-handers, particularly Ravindra Jadeja. The over saw two singles, a couple, and a massive six from Rinku that crashed through the media center window.

As play was interrupted by rain three balls into the 20th over, Gerald Coetzee, having taken consecutive wickets, stands on the verge of a hat-trick if India resumes their innings. At the break, India was at 180-7. South Africa batter applied themselves well in a rain reduced game and got over the line comfortable with more than an over to spare.

