Kazakhstan Names Volume Of Investments Attracted To Abay Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. Investments in
fixed assets in the Abay region of Kazakhstan increased by 141.2
percent, reaching 475.1 billion tenge (about $1 billion) since the
beginning of 2023, said head of the region Nurlan Urankhayev,
Trend reports.
He said a significant part of these investments, more than 187
billion tenge (about $407 million) or 39.4 percent, was attracted
to the city of Semey.
The construction industry in the region showed the largest
growth at 130 percent, while 42 percent of this increase accounts
for the city of Semey.
At the same time, the number of operating business entities
increased by 110.3 percent, of which 56 percent operate in
Semey.
Industrial products grew by 109.2 percent, with about 32 percent
produced at city enterprises.
The gross volume of agricultural output reached 488 billion
tenge (about $1.06 billion), and 12.4 percent of this figure also
falls on the territory of the city.
In addition, the average monthly salary in the region increased
by 17.6 percent, reaching 292,800 tenge (about $637).
At the end of 2022, the gross inflow of foreign direct
investment into Kazakhstan amounted to $28 billion, which is 17.7
percent more than the results of 2021 ($23.8 billion). This is a
record figure over the past 10 years - in 2012, the volume of FDI
reached $28.9 billion.
By industry, the largest volume of investments was directed to
the mining industry - $12.1 billion (+25 percent), manufacturing -
$5.6 billion (+3 percent), wholesale and retail trade - $5.08
billion (+36 percent), professional, scientific and technical
activities - $1.1 billion (2.1 times increase), transport and
warehousing - $1.1 billion (+14 percent), construction - $698
million (-3 percent), financial and insurance activities - $650
million (-60 percent), electricity and gas supply – $635.6 million
(an increase of 2.8 times), etc.
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107584146
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.