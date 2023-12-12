Privacy-Focused Search Platform Presearch Acquires Scout Search Engine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Try Presearch

Presearch, the world's largest meta search engine that does not track users or sell data to advertisers, has acquired Scout Search Engine.

Presearch Inc. (Presearch:PRE)

- Jeff HuntNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Presearch , an ethical, meta search engine that does not track users or sell data to advertisers, has acquired Scout Search Engine. Scout is a search engine designed for schools with educational only results and guardrails for online safety.The acquisition presents an opportunity for Presearch to expand its capabilities in providing privacy-centric search to new demographics seeking safer online exploration. It also furthers the platforms' shared mission of delivering unbiased, high-quality information to users.Originally created for academic institutions, Scout gives schools the power of their own search engine populated only with child-safe results. The technology filters out misinformation and inappropriate content so students can search homework topics without interference.Jeff Hunt, former CEO of Scout and current Chief Product Officer of Presearch, explained the strategic fit between both companies: "As the Founder of Scout, I'm excited to join Presearch and be part of the expanding vision of what Presearch is about. Privacy is not the only issue today, knowledge and information are actually getting harder rather than easier to improve. At Scout, this is our goal, and joining forces with Presearch will take this mission to the next level. We hope to soon be in every school that uses digital devices."The acquisition presents a chance to further champion Presearch's ethos of "reimagining search with privacy in mind" for key demographics like students and teachers. The company aims to provide comparable search results to Big Tech alternatives without ever tracking activity or selling data.Presearch operates an innovative decentralized infrastructure that mitigates bias in algorithmic outcomes to promote more fair, secure access to information. The platform also rewards users with incentives when they engage with the site.Presearch CEO Tim Enneking highlighted the strategic fit between the two platforms: "From the very first conversation, it was abundantly clear the Scout and Presearch were a great fit. Presearch just started development on its“community packages” search option, which Scout has already launched pilots for. That, plus Jeff Hunt's genuine devotion to making search a better experience matched perfectly with the Presearch ethos."By welcoming Scout into its ecosystem, Presearch can tap into a vital base of student and educator users looking for a transparent search solution tailored to their needs. The acquisition also continues Presearch's ascension as a foremost online privacy and anti-censorship advocate empowering individuals to control their own data.About PresearchPresearch, established in 2017, is the world's most widely used meta-search engine. Unlike conventional search engines, Presearch does not track users' online activity or sell their personal data to advertisers, so users can search in peace. Presearch's robust ecosystem, powered in part by the community, includes its search API, AI search results, keyword staking, node running, search staking and an affordable advertising product listing

Presearch Inc

...

Presearch

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other