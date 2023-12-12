'Tarsheed Smart EV Charging Platform' Launched

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 'Tarsheed Smart EV Charging Platform' was launched Tuesday by Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa), represented by the National Programme for Conversation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed), and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), represented by 'Tasmu' Smart Qatar Programme.

On the occasion, Kahramaa president Essa bin Hilal al-Kuwari stressed the importance of the smart EV charging platform and lauded the joint efforts and effective co-operation with MCIT, which contributed to the achievement.

Attendees had the opportunity to test drive the EV and learn more about the efficiency and performance of EVs. An area was designated to familiarise them with the platform and learn how to use the application. They were also offered the application loading service, allowing them to interact with a team willing to answer all inquiries, thus creating an atmosphere of direct communication.

The platform is a significant step towards the future of digital transformation, aiming to enable a smart EV charging solution and encourage its use by individuals and companies. The platform also seeks to streamline the experience of charging EVs, which will allow customers and charging service providers to monitor charging operations and electric charging stations in the country, thereby promoting a sustainable environment and a new digital lifestyle.

“This platform will contribute efficiently to monitoring the operation of the electricity stations safely and effectively, as well as following up on their performance by the corporation and by EV service providers," al-Kuwari said.

Reem Mohamed al-Mansoori, Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Society Development at MCIT, noted the pivotal role that the 'Tasmu' Smart Qatar Programme has contributed to the empowerment and development of the Smart EV Charging Platform.

“This collaborative effort between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Kahramaa is a testament to our collective commitment to digital transformation."

Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al-Thani participated in the event and spoke about his experience using the application, vehicles, and electric charging stations, demonstrating how this technology can meet daily mobility needs in an environmentally friendly manner.

The 'Tarsheed Smart EV Charging Platform' provides an optimal charging experience that reduces CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, as each single electric vehicle charge saves approximately seven tonnes of emissions compared to a conventional vehicle.

Studies conducted by the Conversation and Efficiency Department at Kahramaa have also shown that savings from the installation of electric chargers in Qatar will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions by about 2,084 tonnes.

Engineer Rashid al-Rahimi, manager of Kahramaa's Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department, said customers can profit from the charging services compatible with their vehicle type by enrolling in the application and submitting personal and vehicle data. Users can then browse for the nearest station to their area and view its full information. It also allows them to track the charging process.

The app also allows secure and simple electronic payment, which will be activated later. It also includes additional services, such as support services and reporting problems, as well as a mobile notification feature that will keep the user informed of all developments. This platform also enables Kahramaa, as a project owner, to monitor the electric stations, thereby improving the quality of services provided.

Eman al-Kuwari, director of Innovation Department at MCIT, said,“Through our Tasmu programme, MCIT is pleased to contribute to the design and development of the Tarsheed Smart EV Charging Platform and to establish a digital charging infrastructure.

Tarsheed and Tasmu are calling on EV owners, charging station operators, and stakeholders to join the Tarsheed Smart EV Charging Platform for charging EVs and contribute to the growth of sustainable transport.

MENAFN12122023000067011011ID1107582432