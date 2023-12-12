Mobile Hospitals Revitalize Healthcare In Merged Districts KP Government's Initiative

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a commendable step to enhance healthcare services in remote areas of the merged districts by introducing a fleet of mobile hospitals. Ten vehicles have been allocated to the health department officials in the merged districts to serve as mobile health units, addressing the lack of basic health facilities in these regions.

Donated by the German Development Bank FW under the Mobile Hospital Program for Tribal Areas in 2013, these vehicles had remained idle due to necessary repairs. Following maintenance work, these vehicles can now cater to minor operations, laboratory analyses, X-rays, dental, and maternity needs, significantly benefiting the local population.

Furthermore, seventeen additional vehicles from the same program are set to undergo repairs and be deployed in these districts, bolstering health services in underserved communities.

A ceremony was conducted at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar, where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Merged Districts, Industry and Crafts, and Technical Education Dr. Amir Abdullah, alongside Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, and other health officials participated.

During the ceremony, the keys to the vehicles were handed over to the District Health Officers of the merged districts. Dr. Amir Abdullah emphasized that these vehicles, now revitalized national assets, were previously unused but are now dedicated to serving the needs and welfare of the people in merged districts, particularly in areas with poor health facilities.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Dr. Riaz Anwar, highlighted that each vehicle deployed in the merged districts is equipped with basic health facilities, essentially functioning as a mobile hospital for the local population.

Dr. Abdullah announced plans for the caretaker government to provide more vehicles to the merged districts in subsequent phases. Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir assured that the Health Department would supply necessary medicines, fuel, and equipment to ensure the success of the project, benefiting the underprivileged communities in line with the government's commitment to accessible healthcare in the merged districts.