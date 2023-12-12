Iran To Start Construction Of Rasht-Astara Railway In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Iran will start
construction of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran's northern
province of Gilan as of the beginning of the 2024, with the
participation of Russia, as part of the International North-South
Transport Corridor (INSTC), Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban
Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash said, Trend reports.
The minister said that Iran aims to boost transit by developing
its relations with neighboring countries and enhancing the
corridors that pass through its territory.
Bazrpash said that cargo transit through Iran has increased in
the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21
through November 21, 2023), compared to the same period last
year.
He added that Russia and other countries have expressed their
interest in increasing cargo transit through Iran.
“Therefore, we should use all the potential of the country for
cargo transportation in Iran,” he said.
Bazrpash also said that the Rasht-Caspian railway line, which is
part of the INSTC, will be completed by the end of the current
Iranian year (March 19, 2024). This will create a railway
connection from the Persian Gulf in the south of Iran to the
Caspian Sea in the north.
On May 17, 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to build
the Rasht-Astara railway in Gilan province. The railway will be 163
km long and will have 9 stations. This project will improve the
North-South International Corridor and link Iran's railway network
to the Caucasus countries, Russia and Northern Europe.
The Russian side is expected to invest 1.6 billion euros in this
project, which is planned to be finished in 48 months.
The foundation of the 'International North-South Transport
Corridor' was laid on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement
signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000. In
total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement, including
Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, Türkiye, etc.
The purpose of creating a corridor is to reduce the delivery
time of cargo from India to Russia, as well as to North and West
Europe. Delivery time on the current route is more than 6 weeks, it
is expected to be reduced to 3 weeks via North-South Transport
Corridor.
Iran's 175 km-long Qazvin-Rasht railway was officially put into
operation on March 6, 2019, to connect Azerbaijani railways with
the Iranian railway network within the corridor. In addition, the
167-kilometer-long Rasht-Astara railway line will be built in
Iran.
