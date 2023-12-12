Ukrainian Warriors Recapture Slag Heap Within Donetsk Region's Horlivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade has recaptured a slag heap within the Donetsk region's town of Horlivka and taken over the positions of Russian troops.
The relevant video was posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Our heroes, the assault team of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo Halytskyi. Despite the challenging conditions, they recaptured a slag heap within Horlivka and took over enemy positions,” Zelensky wrote.
Now, the Ukrainian flag is flying there.
The Head of State added:“Horlivka is Ukraine! Donbas is Ukraine!”
A reminder that the Donetsk region's Horlivka has been under Russian occupation since 2014.
Source: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram
