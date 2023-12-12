Who Is Bhajan Lal Sharma, The CM-Elect Of Rajasthan?

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) The suspense regarding the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan is now over as Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first time MLA who stood from the Sanganer seat, is the BJP's choice for the top job. The party has named Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa as the two deputy CMs of Rajasthan.

The observers from Delhi settled on Bhajan Lal Sharma after the meeting of the legislature party.

Sharma, a resident of Bharatpur, has been part of the ABVP, RSS and the BJP for a long time and he has served as the General Secretary in Rajasthan four times under different state Presidents.

The BJP made him contest elections for the first time from a safe seat like Sanganer after cutting the ticket of sitting MLA Ashok Lahoti and this will be his first time in the CM's seat.

The Sanganer seat is the stronghold of the BJP and Bhajan Lal Sharma won because of this. In view of his long stint in the organization in Rajasthan, he has been given the top job now.

The BJP high command had made Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey as observers for Rajasthan and the three leaders reached Jaipur this afternoon and held a meeting with the MLAs.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also had a one-on-one meeting with Vasundhara Raje and spoke to BJP National President JP Nadda on phone.

Before the party settled upon Bhajan Lal Sharma as the CM-elect, there were many names doing the rounds and Raje was the front runner for the top job.

