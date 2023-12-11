Security Council Delegation Inspects Humanitarian Efforts In Al-Arish, Rafah For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A delegation from the UN Security Council visited Al-Arish and Rafah on Monday, in a joint effort with the Egyptian and UAE missions to the UN.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported that the delegation reviewed the extensive humanitarian and medical support provided for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The team observed the operations of the Egyptian Red Crescent and the medical assistance given to Palestinian casualties. They noted the difficulties caused by Israeli restrictions on aid truck entry and patient evacuation at the Rafah border, resulting in aid backlogs and entry delays.

Additionally, the delegation visited the Al-Arish hospital to meet war-injured individuals transferred from Gaza and inspected the local humanitarian aid storage facilities.

Abu Zeid remarked that the visit occurred during a critical period when the Security Council has yet to pass a ceasefire resolution in Gaza, which would halt civilian attacks and ensure their protection and necessities.

The visit aligns with the Security Council's deliberations on an Arab/Islamic resolution, initiated by Egypt, aiming to guarantee uninterrupted access to Gaza and address the impediments imposed by Israel.