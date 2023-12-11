International Union of Muslim Scholars urges for global strike to press for ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) The International Union of Muslim Scholars is urging a worldwide strike on Monday to press for an urgent cease-fire, denouncing ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.



The declaration encourages individuals globally, particularly in the Islamic community, to participate and appeals to institutions, political parties, movements, and influential figures worldwide to sustain the strike until its goals are realized. The objective is to halt the "unjust" war and protect the lives of innocent civilians.



The statement acknowledged the effectiveness of boycotts and humanitarian initiatives but underscored the UN Security Council's inability to bring an end to the conflict.



The statement proposed a reassessment of the Security Council's veto system, advocating for decisions to be determined by a simple majority vote.



Ali Al-Qaradaghi, the Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, stressed that the global strike call is a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian cause and an appeal to the international community to intervene and halt the conflict in Gaza.



Al-Qaradaghi underscored the significance of the strike as a form of protest, particularly in light of the international community's inability to bring an end to the hostilities in Gaza.



He encouraged Muslims to actively contribute to the campaign's success by urging others to participate in the strike and openly conveying the message.



"I call on everyone to actively participate in (the) comprehensive strike, to stand together against injustice and oppression," he stated.

