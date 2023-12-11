(MENAFN) In a recent interview on CNN's State of the Union show, Republican Senator J.D. Vance emphasized the need for the United States to acknowledge the likelihood of Ukraine ceding some territory to Russia in order to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. Vance argued against providing additional aid to Ukraine, asserting that the notion of Kiev overpowering Russia and restoring its 1991 borders is unrealistic. He questioned the efficacy of further financial and military assistance, suggesting that such support would only prolong the conflict without achieving substantial results.



During the interview, Vance questioned the purpose of a USD61 billion aid package, highlighting that the conflict is destined to conclude through negotiations rather than a military victory. He emphasized the impracticality of the belief that Ukraine could roll back Russia to its 1991 borders, stating, "Nobody actually believes it."



Vance expressed concerns about the escalating financial burden on the United States, cautioning against committing to long-term financial responsibilities, such as supporting Ukrainian pensioners and rebuilding the country. He called for a shift in focus from providing additional financial assistance to concentrating efforts on halting the violence.



The interview took place in the aftermath of the United States Senate's blocking of a USD111 billion spending package, which included over USD60 billion in funding for Ukraine. Despite President Joe Biden's plea for the bill's passage, accusing Republicans of jeopardizing national security, the Senate's decision reflects growing skepticism about the effectiveness of pouring additional resources into the conflict.



Vance's perspective underscores the complex challenges surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict and raises questions about the most pragmatic approach for the United States in navigating its role in the region. As debates continue over aid packages and strategies, the need for a realistic and nuanced understanding of the situation becomes increasingly apparent.





MENAFN11122023000045015687ID1107570880