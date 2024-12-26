(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – December, 2024: In a move reflecting its commitment to enhancing international cooperation, the Estonian of Social Affairs announced the signing of strategic partnerships with the United Arab Emirates aimed at exchanging expertise and developing innovative solutions in the digital sector. The partnership seeks to explore new collaborative opportunities with the UAE to address future challenges and create added value in the healthcare sector. This cooperation is based on Estonia's globally recognized leadership in this field and aims to improve the quality of healthcare and enhance the efficiency of medical systems in the UAE.

Commenting on the partnership, Janika Merilo, Head of the Digital Health and Care Department at the Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs, stated:“We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with the UAE, which represents a global model for digital transformation. We are committed to sharing our advanced expertise in digital health to support the ambitious Emirati efforts in developing a sustainable healthcare system that meets future needs.”

She added:“Estonia's experience in digital transformation demonstrates that innovative technologies, such as e-prescriptions and blockchain, can revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered. We aspire for this partnership to serve as a global example.”





Merilo concluded her remarks by stating:“We are confident that this partnership will open new horizons for development in the healthcare sector and contribute to building a digital health system that can serve as a global model.”

Estonia is one of the first countries in the world to adopt a comprehensive digital health system, launched in 2008, which includes over 40 million electronic health records. The system facilitates more than 2.3 million interactions monthly between doctors and patients, with 99% of prescriptions issued electronically, making the healthcare experience easier and more efficient.

Statistics show that this digital transformation has contributed to saving 2% of the annual GDP, thanks to technologies like digital signatures and reduced paperwork.

This collaboration comes at a time when the UAE is experiencing significant growth in the digital health sector. Reports from the Ministry of Health and Prevention indicate a substantial increase in the number of prescriptions issued annually, highlighting the need for advanced electronic systems to improve services. Through this partnership, the UAE aims to benefit from Estonia's experience in developing a robust digital infrastructure, including e-prescriptions, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technologies to ensure the security and confidentiality of health data.

Estonia relies on blockchain technology to protect health data from cyber threats and ensure patient privacy, aligning with the UAE's focus on enhancing cybersecurity in health systems. This technology is expected to contribute to building a safer and more sustainable health system that meets the needs of the Emirati community.

This partnership is expected to yield innovative healthcare models in the UAE that combine technical efficiency with operational flexibility, enhancing the country's position as a regional hub for health innovation.

According to officials from Estonia's innovation sector, collaboration with the UAE is expected to produce economic and developmental benefits that could lead to significant cost savings. The UAE could achieve notable savings similar to Estonia's experience, which saved 2% of its GDP annually. Furthermore, enhancing security through blockchain will bolster the safety of health data and foster trust in the healthcare system, while ongoing innovation represents a strategic step towards building a sustainable and advanced health system.