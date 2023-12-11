               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku To Host Azerbaijan Dance Cup


12/11/2023 5:30:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union will host the Azerbaijan Dance Cup on December 10.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Azernews reports.

The competition will be held in age categories: kids (3-6), children (7-10), juniors (11-15), adults (16-25 years old), professionals (25+), in the nominations: folklore-ethnics, folklore stylization, folklore shows, dances of the peoples of the world, hip-hop shows, acrobatic dances, show dances, Bollywood, belly dancing, classical Indian dances, cheer dancing and classical forms in solos, duets, small and large groups, ensembles and large ensembles.

The jury includes choreographers and teachers - Ulviya Hasanova, Rima Mamedova, Farhad Aliyev, Natavan Aliyeva, Farid Ibrahimov.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli.

