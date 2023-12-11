“ServeU” launches NFC-Powered Smart Asset Tagging, pioneering innovation in the FM sector

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) ServeU, a subsidiary of Union Properties and a leading facilities management (FM) solutions provider in the UAE, launched an NFC-Powered Smart Asset Tagging solution on Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, signifying a remarkable upgrade from the conventional QR or Bar code system. The move comes in line with ServeU’s efforts to advance the FM sector by offering latest technological innovations.



ServeU uses NFC based Chips as assets tags, making it discrete and aligned to the aesthetics of current UAE buildings. The state-of-the-art in-house development offers outstanding security and transparency, with the assets’ information readable only through the ServeU AI TaskMaster App and ServeU Customer App. The information in the NFC tags is encrypted and securely kept in ServeU’s CAFM system. ServeU has expanded the potential of asset management beyond tagging for inventory lists to improving customer experience by allowing consumers to monitor their asset's history, submit maintenance breakdown schedules, and raise service tickets with its NFC tags.



The new NFC tags signify the efficiency of ServeU’s operational teams to independently create assets, tag them and update assets information actively, without back-office shuffle. It further demonstrates ServeU’s commitment to fostering technological advancements in the industry. Additionally, the launch helps ServeU enhance customer experiences, ensuring a smarter, seamless and sustainable means of facility management.



Simon Roopchand, General Manager at ServeU said: “At ServeU, innovation is at the core of our operations. We are not just evolving; we are revolutionizing the facilities management industry in the MENA region. We are committed to delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our vast customer-base. Our NFC-Powered Smart Asset Tagging is a testament to our commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions. Through the integration of this technology into our Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, we have surpassed conventional asset management. It goes beyond mere asset identification; we are enhancing the complete lifecycle management of assets. This includes offering detailed insights into usage analytics and history, as well as simplifying the processes of reporting and handling maintenance requests—all achieved with a straightforward tap of an NFC tag.”

The innovation seamlessly connects hard and soft services, reaching into ServeU’s customers' homes for added comfort. It provides unprecedented transparency in service delivery, giving B2B and B2C clients direct mobile access to asset history, service schedules, and the flexibility to reschedule. The company is transforming the CAFM system into an engaging, user-friendly experience.

“As pioneers in the dynamic market, our adaptability to industry trends and dedication to quality service set us apart. We seek to take a progressive approach to facilities management, integrating state-of-the-art technology, sustainable practices and the capabilities of a highly skilled workforce. Our comprehensive services span maintenance, cleaning, security, landscaping and more, providing clients with seamless and efficient support for all their property management needs”, added Simon.

In the recent years, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region witnessed exceptional development and urbanisation, which led to increased demand for comprehensive FM solutions. According to industry reports, the FM market of the MEA region is projected to experience remarkable growth, with an estimate of attaining USD 72.69 billion by 2028. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the period from 2023 to 2028 has been projected to be 7.63 per cent.

Amid the anticipated market growth, new advancements at ServeU positions it as a key driving force of innovation in the MENA region’s FM market. Over the years, the company consistently contributed to the sector by delivering a wide range of bespoke FM services that are designed to meet the requirements of residential, commercial and industrial properties.







MENAFN11122023003015015020ID1107569097