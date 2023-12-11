Iran Eyes To Launch New Ethylene Oxide Plants

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Iran is set to
launch two new ethylene oxide plants in Mahshahr Petrochemical
Special Economic Zone in February 2024, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister
and CEO of National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Morteza
Shah-Mirzaei said, Trend reports.
Shah-Mirzaei said that the ethylene oxide units of Marun
Petrochemical Company and Nakhl Asmari Petrochemical Company are
almost ready, thanks to the efforts of local experts.
He also announced that Petronad Asia Petrochemical Industries
Company, another company in the same zone, has begun testing the
production of glycerin for medical purposes. This will help supply
some of the raw materials needed for the pharmaceutical industry in
Iran.
As reported, Iran's petrochemical production capacity is
currently 92 million tons per year and is expected to reach 95
million tons by the end of the current Iranian year (March 19,
2024).
