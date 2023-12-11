Emirates Celebrates Launch Of Premium Economy In São Paulo

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates yesterday celebrated the launch of its Premium Economy offering in Brazil, with a tour of one of its enhanced four-class A380 aircraft .

The event kicked off at Guarulhos Airport, Terminal 3, after which guests were given a guided tour of the brand-new product, as well as the enhanced interior across all cabin classes on board the Emirates A380. Guests took in the highlights of the exclusive Premium Economy experience.

Premium Economy launched in São Paulo on 19 November, becoming the first destination in Emirates' Latin American network to offer Premium Economy. The product is currently offered on all of its daily flights between São Paulo and Dubai, starting 11 December. Emirates' services to Tokyo Narita, a popular destination for Brazilian travellers, will also begin featuring the product from 20 December.

On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration.

The cabin offers generous seat pitch and width for working and relaxing, and customised features that offer function and convenience like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. The experience is rounded off with expertly curated in-flight amenities, an inventive menu, and extensive beverage options.