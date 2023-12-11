Lebanon declares closing of all government offices, institutions in solidarity with Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Lebanon made an official announcement declaring the closure of all government offices and institutions nationwide. This decision, communicated by Mahmoud Mekkiya, the secretary-general of Lebanon's Council of Ministers, was made in solidarity with Gaza and the southern Lebanese villages impacted by Israeli attacks.



The statement released on Sunday detailed Premier Najib Mikati's response to the global call for a strike, highlighting its aim to stand in solidarity with Gaza, Palestinian citizens, and Lebanese communities affected by the conflict along the border.



Moreover, the Beirut Engineers' Syndicate confirmed the closure of its primary headquarters in Beirut and branch offices across various regions for the same day, aligning with this collective movement.



These coordinated efforts echo the widespread calls initiated by activists globally under the hashtag #StrikeForGaza. This movement aims to mobilize a comprehensive global strike on Monday, uniting people in solidarity with Gaza residents and advocating for governments to take substantive actions to bring an end to the Israeli war.



Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on December 1, following a humanitarian pause with Hamas that lasted a week.



The toll from the relentless air and ground attacks since October 7, initiated by a cross-border attack by Hamas, amounts to nearly 18,000 Palestinians killed and over 49,229 others injured. These developments have fueled calls for collective action in support of Gaza.

