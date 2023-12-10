HB Aviation, Associate Partner Of Sylhet Strikers For BPL 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The BPL cricket team Sylhet Strikers-led by the former Captain of Bangladesh National Cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and current National ODI and Test captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto-has partnered with HB Aviation Training Centre for the coming BPL 2024.

Zaki S Bari, Founder and Chairman of HB Aviation and Ayan Mominul signed the MoU on behalf of HB Aviation and Sylhet Strikers respectively.

Under the agreement, HB Aviation will be the Associate Partner of Sylhet Strikers for BPL 2024.

Both parties are optimistic that this initiative will inspire the youth of Sylhet to make a positive change, said a release.

Since 2018, HB Aviation has been offering special training on air ticketing and travel agencies to generate skilled personnel in the aviation and tourism industries of Bangladesh. HB Aviation also aids young people in finding jobs after the completion of training. It also supports its trainees to start their own businesses in the industry.

HB Aviation has contributed to the creation of 200 new entrepreneurs and helped more than 500 students find direct employment after completion of training.

HB Aviation is planning to open its third branch in Sylhet in 2024, after Dhaka and Chattogram.

