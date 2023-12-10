President: Supporting Azerbaijan's COP29 Candidacy By Member States Of Eastern European Group Is A Sign Of Our Friendship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “A few days ago, we witnessed another manifestation of
friendship. Both Serbia and Bulgaria, along with other member
states of the Eastern European Group, supported Azerbaijan's
candidacy, enabled the country to host the COP29 conference in
Baku, demonstrating their solidarity,” said President Ilham Aliyev
as he addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria
Gas Interconnector.
The head of state noted:“This is once again a testament to our
friendship, and at the same time, it shows that although Azerbaijan
has rich oil and gas resources, we envision our future in the
production and export of clean green energy. I am confident that
the day will come when a similar ceremony will be held to mark the
launch of green energy projects.”
