Hathab: Al Baker Bags Big Tour Win Al Bukhari Shines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Khalifa Al Baker claimed the top honours in Big Tour class of the 6th leg of Longines Hathab - Qatar Equestrian Tour at the outdoor arena of Qatar Equestrian Federation on Saturday.

Al Baker rode bay stud Lissabon 56 with aplomb finishing flawlessly in the Table A, Special two phases, Art. 274.2.5|145/150cm event with a time of 41.94 and 35 respectively and take home a prize of QR25,000.

Cyrine Cherif had to settle for the runners-up spot after she finished in 41.13 and 36 on bay mare I'am Moerhoeve's Princess while Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi astride dark bay gelding Little Lord Pezi 2 was third in 44.12 and 36 in the two phases respectively.

Abdullah Al Marri, Head of Qatar Equestrian Teams, awarded the Big Tour winners.

Earlier in the Amateur Class ( Table A, Two phases, Art. 274.1.5.3|100cm), Mohammed Eisa Al Bukhari stood out riding BCO Come on Boy Z clocking 44.57 and 21.

Ali Abdulla Al Muhannadi claimed the runners-up spot astride Kroaat Van Orchid's finishing in 40.06 and 22.

Amer Hamad Al Mansoori with Levant Van De Veldho was third in 41.15 and 23 respectively.

Dr. Dafi Nasser Al-Ardi, Chairman of the Medical Committee, and Abdullah Al Qashouti, Media Director of the tournament, crowned the winners of the round.

Also yesterday, the Open class (Table A, Two phases, Art. 274.1.5.3|120/125cm) was claimed by Mohammed Dhafi Al Marri on Destiny 297 (43.52 & 20) ahead of Hamad Nasser Al Qadi on Hugo Z (44.68 & 20). Hamad Towain Al Marri was third riding Baron Z H (44.29 & 21).

Nouf Al Mansour, Chairman of the Sports Committee, and Ahmed Badawi, Chairman of the Jury, awarded the winners of the event.