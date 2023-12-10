(MENAFN) The recent United States veto of a United Nation Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has sparked criticism from China, with Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the United Nations, labeling the move as "hypocritical." The resolution, sponsored by the United Arab Emirates and supported by over 90 nations, aimed to secure a humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas. The United States was the sole vote against the resolution, citing concerns about its alignment with reality and its failure to condemn a Hamas "terrorist attack" on October 7.



Robert Wood, Washington's deputy United Nation ambassador, defended the veto, asserting that the resolution lacked grounding in reality and failed to address the Hamas attack adequately. Wood argued that an unconditional ceasefire would risk allowing Hamas to repeat similar assaults in the future. He emphasized the need for resolutions that encourage humanitarian pauses and lamented the loss of innocent Palestinian lives.



China expressed "great disappointment and regret" over the United States decision, criticizing the justification as "feeble" and highlighting the contradictory nature of supporting continued fighting while expressing concern for the people of Gaza. The veto follows a series of United Nation actions blocking United Nation resolutions calling for a ceasefire since the start of the conflict. The international community continues to grapple with finding a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis, with differing perspectives on how to address the complex dynamics in the region.





