Military Police Forces Celebrate Graduation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Military Police Forces celebrated the graduation of the No. 3 foundational newcomers course for women cadres, under the patronage and in the presence of HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah.

The course saw participation of women armed forces officers, officer candidates, and other ranks who received practical and theoretical training, with the aim of supporting the armed forces with female cadres. HE the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lt General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel al-Nabit and a number of senior commanders attended the graduation ceremony.

