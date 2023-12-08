New Investor Ideas In Biotech (Nasdaq: CADL) (NASDAQ: PPBT) (Nasdaq: RYZB) (Nasdaq: HOWL)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces its weekly roundup of stocks to watch in Biotech, Life Sciences, Fintech and Defense. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.

The newest biotech companies are involved in biopharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical therapeutics, biological therapeutics, neuroscience programs and medical devices.

The latest fintech company is involved in loan management, while the newest defense company is an optics and photonics leader for aerospace and defense products.

New Stocks Added the Biotech Directories :

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL ) Candel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing off-the-shelf viral immunotherapies that elicit an individualized, systemic anti-tumor immune response to help patients fight cancer. Candel's engineered viruses are designed to induce immunogenic cell death through direct viral-mediated cytotoxicity in cancer cells, thus releasing tumor neo-antigens while creating a pro-inflammatory microenvironment at the site of injection. This leads to in situ vaccination against the injected tumor and uninjected distant metastases. Candel has established two clinical stage viral immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) gene constructs, respectively. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform and is currently in ongoing clinical trials in NSCLC (phase 2), borderline resectable pancreatic cancer (phase 2), and localized, non-metastatic prostate cancer (phase 2 and phase 3). CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform and is currently in an ongoing investigator-sponsored phase 1 clinical trial in recurrent high-grade glioma. In addition, Candel's enLIGHTENTM Discovery Platform is a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.

Purple Biotech Ltd . (NASDAQ:PPBT ) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes NT219, CM24 and IM1240. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. In a Phase 1/2 study of NT219, the Company is currently advancing it in a dose escalation as a monotherapy treatment of solid tumors, and in a dose escalation in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent and metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) or colorectal adenocarcinoma (CRC). These studies will be followed by an expansion phase of NT219 at its recommended Phase 2 level in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and metastatic SCCHN. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for the Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. IM1240 is a preclinical, conditionally-activated tri-specific antibody that engages both T cells and NK cells to mount a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The third arm specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA) 5T4 that is expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is correlated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness and poor clinical outcomes. IM1240 has a cleavable capping technology that confines the compound's therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, and thereby potentially increases the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel.

RayzeBio, Inc. (Nasdaq:RYZB ) is building a vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) company to treat various cancers, with its lead program in a Phase 3 clinical trial. RayzeBio has created a pipeline of multiple drug candidates in therapeutic areas with significant market opportunities. Much like antibody drug conjugates emerged as a new and transformative treatment modality in certain cancers, the company sees an opportunity for innovative radiopharmaceutical therapeutics to follow a similar path. RayzeBio believes its strategic investments in building a robust product pipeline, development capabilities, and manufacturing infrastructure position the company to be an industry-leading pioneer in the broad application of RPT for cancer.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq:HOWL ) is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATORTM platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINETM molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. WTX-124 is in development as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in multiple solid tumor types. WTX-330 is in development as a single agent in refractory and/or immunotherapy unresponsive or resistant advanced or metastatic solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc . (NASDAQ:CELZ ) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel immediately deployable FDA registered biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology and orthopaedics.

Kneat Solutions (TSX: KSI ) a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next-generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post-approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ EU Annex 11-compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq:NMRA ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the global brain disease crisis by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Our work is supported by an integrated suite of translational, clinical, and computational tools to generate insights that can enable precision medicine approaches. Neumora's mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases.

Redsense Medical AB (OTCQX: RDSNF ) is born-global medical device innovator established in Sweden. Redsense's mission is to improve the safety and quality of life for dialysis patients worldwide. The group has its main market in the United States as well as sales in Europe and Canada. Redsense promotes patient safety through highly cost-efficient fiber-optic monitoring of the blood access site during hemodialysis. The Redsense System immediately detects Venous Needle Dislodgement (VND) - a potentially life-threatening complication that causes 21 avoidable deaths per week worldwide. In essence, the Redsense alarm provides patients, nurses, and caregivers an extra pair of eyes; always alert, focused on one thing only, never looking away. Redsense products are used in both clinics and at home, daily and nocturnally. Today, the majority of treatments are performed in clinical settings, but home treatment is gaining popularity thanks to lower cost, increased convenience for the patient, improvements in technology and political initiative. The number of patients undergoing hemodialysis several times per week due to chronic kidney disease is approaching 4 million, worldwide. The projected growth rate is six percent annually, driven by ageing population and other factors. Every hemodialysis treatment carries the risk of VND. In the last years more than 1 million treatments have been conducted

New Stocks Added the Fintech Technology Directories :

Lever Global Corp. (OTCQB:LVER ) is a cutting-edge financial platform dedicated to assisting borrowers in navigating the complexities of loan management. With a suite of innovative tools and a user-centric approach, Lever is redefining the future of financial management.

New Stocks Added the Defense Directories :

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:OPTX ) a 20-year optics and photonics leader for scientific and technical instruments and aerospace and defense products, has the mission of keeping American soldiers out of harm's way, improving patient care and bringing more precision products to the consumer. Syntec Optics, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for optics and photonics integrators. Syntec Optics recently launched new products, including Low Earth Orbit satellite optics and lightweight night vision goggle optics.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is a platform for investing ideas. We publish breaking stock news, stock research, guest posts and create original top rated investing podcasts, plus sector tag articles featuring up and coming companies and industry leaders. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the Crypto Corner Podcast , Play by Play Sports Podcast , Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move Podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast , Exploring Mining Podcast , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast . We also create free investor stock directories for AI and tech, biotech, cannabis, cleantech, crypto, defense, gaming, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, sports and water. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Public companies within the sectors we cover use our news and content services to tell their story to interested investors. Paid for content is disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.