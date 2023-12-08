WOW Technology Becomes A Member Of The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Supercomputing Interconnection Overseas Network

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 December 2023 - Hong Kong-based WOW Technology Holding Group Company Limited ("WOW Technology" or the "Group") is pleased to announce it has become a member of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Supercomputing Interconnection Overseas Network. Along with the accelerated technological innovation and strategic industry development in the Greater Bay Area, to further promote computing power integration into the grid, the Group will aggregate computing power represented by supercomputers, high-speed network resources, and supercomputing application resources.





Kitson Shum (first from left), Directors of the National Supercomputing Guangzhou/Shenzhen Center, Lu Yutong (middle), and Bon Cheung (first from right) at the 2023 Supercomputing Innovation and Application Conference.

At the 2023 Supercomputing Innovation and Application Conference held in Guangzhou on December 6, the National Supercomputing Guangzhou Center, in collaboration with WOW Technology Holdings (jointly with Sun Yat-sen University Hong Kong International Science and Technology Innovation Joint Research Institute), Guangdong Unicom, China Mobile Internet, Pengcheng Laboratory, Guangdong Public Resources Trading Federation, Guangzhou Trading Group, HKUST Fok Ying Tung Research Institute, and the Macao Chong Wa Innovation and Technology Development Promotion Association, officially launched the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Supercomputing Application Interconnection Internet. Together, these 14 organisations are committed to building a national-level technological innovation platform, supporting the national computing network construction strategy, providing supreme computing and network services for the high-quality development of Guangdong Province and the Greater Bay Area, and laying a solid foundation for the century-long project of ushering in the era of computing economy in the Bay Area.





14 organisations formally cooperate to launch the construction of Supercomputing Application Internet in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Kitson Shum represented the Group (six from the right).

WOW Technology Holdings Group, founded by two Hong Kong-born entrepreneurs from the 1990s, Bonathan Cheung and Kitson Shum, has collaborated with Sun Yat-sen University and the National Supercomputing Guangzhou Center to establish the Sun Yat-sen University Hong Kong International Science and Technology Innovation Joint Research Institute and the National Supercomputing Guangzhou Center Nansha Branch (Hong Kong). Leveraging the technical support from Sun Yat-sen University and the National Supercomputing Guangzhou Center, the initiative aims to address the lack of computing power in Hong Kong by establishing the first cross-border artificial intelligence computing integration centre. WOW Technology will launch an artificial intelligence application platform targeting both domestic and international markets. It will integrate over a hundred algorithm products, led by Sun Yat-sen University and the National Supercomputing Guangzhou Center, covering various fields such as fintech, renewable energy, biomedicine, smart cities, atmospheric and oceanic sciences, astronomy, and geography. This international cross-border artificial intelligence platform, the National Supercomputing Guangzhou Center and its over 20 sub-centres, will continue collaborating to develop more algorithms suitable for different markets and industries, forming a domestic and international sales network.



Mr Kitson Shum, WOW Technology Holdings Group's CEO and Deputy Dean of the Sun Yat-sen University Hong Kong International Science and Technology Innovation Joint Research Institute , stated, "By introducing mainland Chinese universities and technology resources to Hong Kong, we fully leverage the powerful computing capabilities and application platforms of the National Supercomputing Guangzhou Center's Tianhe-2 . This creates a complementary advantage. With a focus on technological innovation and industry development, we provide technical consultations, solutions, and enterprise diagnostics for the establishment of an international innovation and technology centre, an international financial centre, a smart Hong Kong, and the development of the Northern Metropolitan Area, as well as Hong Kong's integration into the national digital economy, reindustrialisation, and internationally-oriented industrial development. We will explore the integrating point of collaboration between mainland China and Hong Kong industries, fully support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in leveraging its advantages, accelerate technological innovation and application, and participate in the national new industrialisation process. At the same time, we will collaborate with the Hong Kong government to assume the role of ' Super Managers ,' establish an international artificial intelligence platform, and share China's top technological achievements with countries along the Belt and Road. In the short term, we will implement the technology and over a hundred artificial intelligence algorithms in the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries."



Mr Bonathan Cheung, WOW Technology Holdings Group's Chief Operating Officer and Executive Dean of the Sun Yat-sen University Hong Kong International Science and Technology Innovation Joint Research Institute , stated, "We will implement artificial intelligence products in healthcare and education in Hong Kong, aiming to assist the government in promoting the application of AI technology. Through our AI platform, we will export technical talents to countries along the Belt and Road and enhance international talent exchanges, especially with mainland Chinese technology talents. We will collaborate with King Saud University in Saudi Arabia to establish a research institute to enhance local research capabilities and share our country's advanced research achievements."







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About WOW Technology Holding Group Company Limited WOW Group is a comprehensive technology group focusing on developing artificial intelligence technology. It cooperated with Sun Yat-sen University to establish the "Sun Yat-sen University Hong Kong International Science and Technology Innovation Joint Research Institute" to conduct scientific research and scientific and technological innovation cooperation for areas such as artificial intelligence, financial technology, biomedicine, smart cities, and digital economic development. WOW Group possesses specific artificial intelligence algorithms and the world's leading computing power cluster technology and will invest in and operate the first international computing power integration centre in Hong Kong (the "First Computing Power Center").



