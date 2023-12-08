Minister Galushchenko, US Chamber Of Commerce Delegation Discuss Power Equipment Production Localization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko has held a meeting with the delegation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, headed by Senior Vice President Europe Marjorie Chorlins.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The key focus is on the attraction of American investments in the projects related to the development of Ukraine's energy sector, in particular, the localization of power equipment production capacities in Ukraine,” the report states.

According to Galushchenko, Ukraine's priority is to ensure the local production of photovoltaic panels, wind turbine equipment, power inverters, smart grids, heat pumps, green hydrogen, and nuclear power equipment and component parts.

The parties discussed the creation of safe zones across Ukraine to ensure the operation of relevant production capacities involving foreign investment, and the measures required for their safe performance.