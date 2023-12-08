Nigerian Community Group Holds Event On Entrepreneurship In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nigerian community group, 'Edos Association Qatar', had its maiden edition of 'Edo Business Summit', an initiative of the group's executive members.

The summit focused on harnessing the opportunities in Qatar to create new entrepreneurs and help enlighten business owners in various areas of compliance, business ethics, and standards.

The programme was attended by the Trade Attaché of the Nigerian Embassy Rabiu Sulaiman. The diplomat urged the attendees to continue their entrepreneurship ambitions and encouraged the Nigerian community to be good ambassadors of the country.

For his part, the Chairman of the Edos Association Qatar, Omogiate Precious O, encouraged all participants to utilize lessons from the event. He also urged business owners to break out of their comfort zones, dare to conquer new areas and explore opportunities around them. Meanwhile, via an online Zoom session, keynote speaker Dr Olumide Emmanuel (CEO of Common Sense Group), a renowned Real Estate and life coach, explained the role of real estate in entrepreneurship and the need for individual and business collaboration to achieve success.

Erika Sanches, an IT expert, also enlightened participants on how to raise capital by working from home. She discussed marketing, freelance photography, videography, virtual assistance, and other jobs.

Doha-based Nigerian entrepreneurs Famous Aluya and Pedro Nosa touched on their business journey in the country and mentioned the process involved in setting up a company in Qatar.

Famous, whose agency recently bagged a Qatar Tourism award for outstanding cultural experience, touched on the company scope and mode of registration. Besides, as one of the directors of the Nigeria Qatar Business Council, he also noted the role of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) in setting up companies.

Kazeem Ademola from the National Human Rights Committee discussed conflict resolution and how companies can ensure the rights of their workers. He also explained how the NHRC partners with companies in Qatar. The CEO of Gaftex Group, Eunice Emmanuel, touched on women in business in a 'Man's World' using personal stories to encourage women to become entrepreneurs by taking advantage of opportunities.