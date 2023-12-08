State Department Finds U.S. Assistant's Meeting With Azerbaijani President Positive

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The U.S. State Department has disseminated information about the visit of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien to Baku, Azernews reports.

The State Department's information states:

"On 6 December, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien had a positive and constructive meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Azerbaijan. The meeting discussed the deep historical ties between our countries and the importance of bilateral relations.

Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien informed President Ilham Aliyev that the U.S. would welcome the upcoming visits of the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Bank and the Azerbaijani Energy Minister to Washington, and that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken would soon meet with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan for the next round of peace talks in Washington. We look forward to the meeting".