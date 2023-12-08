State Department Finds U.S. Assistant's Meeting With Azerbaijani President Positive

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The U.S. State Department has disseminated information about the
visit of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and
Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien to Baku, Azernews reports.
The State Department's information states:
"On 6 December, Assistant Secretary of State for European and
Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien had a positive and constructive
meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to
Azerbaijan. The meeting discussed the deep historical ties between
our countries and the importance of bilateral relations.
Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien informed President Ilham
Aliyev that the U.S. would welcome the upcoming visits of the
Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Bank and the Azerbaijani Energy
Minister to Washington, and that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
would soon meet with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan for the next
round of peace talks in Washington. We look forward to the
meeting".
