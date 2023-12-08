(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Junior Dubai Desert Classic Returns for Second Edition in January 2024





. Registration is now open for the junior tournament to be played at Emirates Golf Club on 13th and 14th January ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 07 December 2023: Ahead of the 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, organisers have confirmed the Junior Dubai Desert Classic will return next January with the second edition providing a unique opportunity for young aspiring golfers in the UAE and beyond to gain competitive experience. Hosted by Hero Dubai Desert Classic in collaboration with Emirates Golf Federation, registration is now open for the 2024 tournament which will take place on 13th and 14th January at Emirates Golf Club.



Following a historic inaugural edition in 2023, which saw champion Joe Jones take victory after the Briton's two-stroke triumph, organisers are looking forward to welcoming golf's brightest young stars at the start of the new year.

The youth tournament, open to players aged 18 and under, will take place just a few days before golf's top stars take to the greens for the 35th edition of the historic Hero Dubai Desert Classic from 18th to 21st January.



As part of the 36-hole tournament, golf's next generation will each play one round on the famed Faldo and Majlis courses, giving amateurs an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a professional at an elite tournament with access to the courses, driving range, locker rooms and lounges. Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said:“The game of golf is growing at a rapid pace across the globe, and it's no different in the Middle East region with a large number of young players taking to the courses every week.

“As organisers of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, we are committed to nurturing young talent and developing the sport's stars of tomorrow regularly and the 2024 Junior Dubai Desert Classic reaffirms this. Not only can juniors look forward to a unique opportunity of playing in world-class facilities in a professional-like tournament setting at the Emirates Golf Club but playing against the best young talents in the region will help their game to the next level.”

Following the tournament, organisers have confirmed the winning player of the tournament will enjoy a range of exclusive prizes, including invites to the Faldo Series Grand Final 2024 and the Shubhankar Sharma Junior Invitational Final 2024 alongside several experiences across the weekend of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Registration closes on 15th December at midday. Players must be aged 18 or under on 13th January 2024 and hold a valid handicap of 14.4 or below.



MENAFN08122023003092003082ID1107558857