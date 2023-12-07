Harvest Digital Bounty: Leawo's Thanksgiving Extravaganza With Exclusive 93% Discounts On Downloader Toolkit

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

As the crisp autumn leaves blanket the ground and families gather around tables adorned with warmth and gratitude, Leawo Software, a professional multimedia solution provider and an award-winning video/audio converting software supplier, extend its heartfelt wishes for a joyous Thanksgiving season during 2023 Thanksgiving Sales & Promotion . It is in this spirit of thankfulness that Leawo is excited to unveil a celebration of abundance with exclusive sales and offerings (up to astonishing 93% discount) for video downloader toolkit and other multimedia toolkit. This Thanksgiving, hear directly from Leawo's CEO as they reflect on the significance of gratitude and the journey that has brought Leawo to the forefront of digital solutions. Gain insights into the vision and values that drive our commitment to providing cutting-edge software.

How to Participate:

Customers can conveniently access Leawo's official webpage by clicking the entrance above and explore a wide range of products to find their desired ones. During the payment process, the discount will be automatically applied, ensuring a seamless and trouble-free experience for customers looking to acquire software tools without the hassle of manual discount calculations. No additional fees are needed to participate in this event.

What Can Do with Video Downloader?

CleverGet is a powerful online video downloading program that can download videos from more than 1000 websites at 6 times higher download speeds. The CleverGet is so powerful that most online videos can be downloaded including free and paid service. Besides, the CleverGet has a built-in web browser that allows users to browse online Video downloads and playback. For example, there was no difficulty downloading YouTube Music or downloading videos from the sites to download cartoon . In addition, it provides some convenient downloading settings, users can set the maximum download task, change the home page to any site they like. Before downloading, the Leawo Video Downloader provides detailed information about the downloaded video, such as the name, size, format, and resolution of the Video. If customers have downloaded the music video, they can make use of the Leawo Video Converter to convert the video to audio formats such as MP3.

Discount and Availability

CleverGet is currently offering a bundle discount of 93% off for all downloader modules. This means that customers can purchase the entire package for $229.95, instead of the full price of $3498. Additionally, individual downloader modules such as Video Downloader, Amazon Downloader, Netflix Downloader, Max Downloader, and Hulu Downloader are available for 50% off on the top-seller page.

Both Windows and Mac versions are available on CleverGet's official website, where free trial version is also downloadable. Free trial version available on official website will dispel customers' concern that the Video Downloader can work well before they decide to purchase it.

About Leawo Software:

As one of the members of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association (SSIA), Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media dissemination and utility software based in Shenzhen, China, and founded in 2007. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.