Russian Forces Strike Coalmine In Donetsk Region, Wounding Worker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has launched a missile strike on a coalmine operated by the state-owned enterprise Toretskvuhillia, wounding a worker.

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians continue their energy terror. After 16:00 on December 7, a missile strike was launched on a mine of the Toretskvuhillia state-owned enterprise. A 32-year-old worker was wounded and taken to the hospital. There is significant damage to the equipment. The operation of the mine has been halted," the post said.

It added that six people were in the mine at the time of the attack. They have already been lifted to safety.

The mine was de-energized. Investigations are ongoing to clarify the extent of the damage.