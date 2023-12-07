L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland Celebrates 40 Years Of Making Christmas Special For Hollywood Families And Visitors In Town For The Holidays

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Traffic came to a standstill on Hollywood Boulevard Sunday, December 3, as Santa Claus drove up on a red Harley-Davidson Electra Glide to cut the ribbon, opening L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland adjacent to the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Information Center. He was joined by his elves, Los Angeles Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Fields, and nationally syndicated radio show host Kerri Kasem to the delight of hundreds of cheering children.







Just a week earlier, Kasem had her first opportunity to see this year's Winter Wonderland when she rode by on a float in the Hollywood Christmas Parade. The theme of the float was the precept“Love and Help Children” from The Way to Happiness, the nonreligious moral code written by Mr. Hubbard.

“Winter Wonderland is a beautiful annual tradition,” said Kasem,“and it is wonderful to see so many children enjoying themselves for the holidays.”

Once the ribbon was cut, the fun began, including live entertainment, face painting, and Santa, who held court with his elves in his cabin where he gave out Christmas gifts and posed for photos with the kids.

The tradition of L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland began in 1983 when author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard first presented a giant Christmas tree in a holiday setting as a gift to the children of Hollywood. The Friends of L. Ron Hubbard Foundation and the Church of Scientology continue the four-decade tradition, providing a safe and beautiful location for families throughout the holidays.“We hope to welcome everyone to enjoy this setting for many more generations to come,” said Friends of L. Ron Hubbard spokesperson Louis Ricketts.

Winter Wonderland features a 6,000-pound grand fir in a forest of evergreens surrounding Santa's home and a banner carrying Mr. Hubbard's timeless message:“On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

For more information, contact ... or visit L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland Facebook page for updates on events and activities.

To learn more about Mr. Hubbard, visit the L. Ron Hubbard website or watch programming including episodes of L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice on the Scientology Network , available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Photo Caption: Santa cuts the ribbon as L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland celebrates 40 years of bringing joy to local children. He is joined by his elves, Los Angeles Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Fields, and nationally syndicated radio show host Kerri Kasem.

