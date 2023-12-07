President Of Zanzibar Meets Qatar's Envoy

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) President of Zanzibar Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi met with ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Republic of Tanzania Fahad Rashid al-Muraikhi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral co-operation relations between the two countries. (QNA)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.