               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Zanzibar Meets Qatar's Envoy


12/7/2023 2:03:35 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of Zanzibar Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi met with ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Republic of Tanzania Fahad Rashid al-Muraikhi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral co-operation relations between the two countries. (QNA)

MENAFN07122023000067011011ID1107556812

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search