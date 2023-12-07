Uzbekistan, UAE Sign Mou On Development Of Civil Aviation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 7. UAE General
Civil Aviation Authority and Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of
Understanding on the development of civil aviation, Trend reports.
The document was signed during 15-th ICAO Air Services
Negotiation Event (ICAN2023), held in Saudi Arabia's capital of
Riyadh.
Following the signing ceremony, Director General of GCAA Saif
Mohammed AI Suwaidi said that the UAE delegation will continue its
meetings with the participating countries to enhance air transport
relations, benefiting the development of national carriers by
increasing and supporting the operation of air networks.
“The ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event, previously hosted by
the UAE in its first edition, is one of the important conferences
for the global development of the civil aviation sector. It focuses
on enhancing air connectivity between countries worldwide. Hence,
the UAE is keen on participating to develop the civil aviation
sector as a key driver of the country's and global economy, working
towards reinforcing it as a secure and sustainable industry,” he
said.
Meanwhile, the ICAN conference, the largest international
gathering for negotiations on air transport relations, aims to hold
bilateral consultations between countries to discuss air transport
rights, particularly concerning the operation of national carriers.
The conference brought together civil aviation authorities,
airlines, and more than 100 countries, international organizations,
and over 700 experts in the field of aviation.
During a recent meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev and UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al
Gergawi, the high dynamics of the growth of diverse Uzbek-Emirati
ties were noted.
Simultaneously, the parties emphasized the importance of
carrying out cooperation initiatives, such as e-government
development, within the framework of the road plan approved earlier
this year.
The officials confirmed mutual desire to develop practical
collaboration in areas such as effective management, trade
potential development, urban infrastructure modernization, high
technology, artificial intelligence, and others.
As of July 2023, the UAE's overall investment portfolio in
Uzbekistan amounted to more than $4 billion. The UAE's Masdar
Energy Company recently signed a $2.6 billion agreement with the
Government of Uzbekistan for the combined execution of solar PV and
wind power projects totaling 2,150 MW and 500 MW, respectively.
