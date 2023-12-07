Products Of New Pirallahi Plant To Be Exported - Mikail Jabbarov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The medicines to be produced at the new plant in Pirallahi are
intended for both the domestic market and export, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Economy
Minister Mikail Jabbarov telling at the foundation laying ceremony
of a pharmaceutical enterprise in Pirallahi Industrial Park.
"Today's foundation laying ceremony is an example of
comprehensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye," the
minister said.
According to the minister, Turkiye is one of Azerbaijan's
largest trade partners.
"As you know, to develop the non-oil sector of the economy, we
have set a course for industrialization," he said.
It should be noted that Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing
Operations LLC has received the status of a resident of Pirallahi
Industrial Park. Thus, the number of residents of the industrial
park has reached 6.
On 7.8 hectares of the industrial park, the company will produce
42 high-quality medicines in various dosages and forms (tablets,
capsules, gelatin capsules, powder for suspension preparation, and
syrup).
The enterprise with an annual production capacity of 50 mln
packs will be built within the framework of trilateral cooperation
between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Turkish companies
Gen İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş and Sia
Pharmaceuticals LTD.
