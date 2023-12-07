‘House of Russian Cuisine’ hosted gastronomic show from Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area

(MENAFN) In a celebration of Russia's diverse culinary heritage, the 'House of Russian Cuisine' at the International RUSSIA EXPO exhibition in VDNH recently played host to a captivating gastronomic presentation by the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area. The event featured a team from the region offering guests a culinary spectacle, complete with tutorials on crafting Siberian dishes using local ingredients. The showcase not only highlighted the culinary traditions of small ethnic communities in northern Russia but also incorporated the latest gastronomic trends prevalent across the vast region.



As part of the ongoing festivities, VDNH's Pavilion 48 is hosting a Farmers' Fair where vendors from various corners of the country are presenting their unique and diverse produce. One standout participant, representing the Republic of Bashkortostan, is the brand 'Artisanal Chocolate from Bashkiria.' Using only cocoa beans and natural locally sourced ingredients, this chocolatier offers confectionery enthusiasts an opportunity to indulge in captivating treats. The range includes innovative combinations such as milk chocolate infused with porcini mushrooms and basil, showcasing the brand's commitment to using a wide array of locally available elements.



The culinary journey continues as chefs from Tyumen prepare dishes beloved by famous Tyumen natives like Dmitry Mendeleev, Grigory Rasputin, and Pyotr Yershov. These culinary creations not only pay homage to the city's rich history but also reflect the chefs' dedication to preserving and presenting the flavors that have stood the test of time.



As the Farmers' Fair highlights different regions, a special day devoted to the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area took visitors on a gastronomic adventure. Attendees had the unique opportunity to savor fish delicacies, tea, and dishes featuring reindeer meat—a culinary exploration that provided a taste of the region's distinctive flavors.



The 'House of Russian Cuisine' at VDNH continues to be a melting pot of culinary experiences, bringing together the diverse and rich tapestry of Russian gastronomy. From Siberian delights to innovative chocolate creations, the exhibition serves as a platform for regions to showcase their unique culinary contributions, fostering appreciation for the rich and varied food culture that defines Russia.





