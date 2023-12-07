Norwegian Unions rally against Tesla, supporting Swedish demands for collective bargaining deal

(MENAFN) A consortium of unions in Norway has declared its intention to take action against Tesla in support of Swedish unions demanding the signing of a collective bargaining agreement. Jørn Eggum, the head of Fellesforbundet, the United Federation of Trade Unions in Norway, announced on Wednesday that if Tesla does not comply with the demand from Sweden's influential metalworkers' union, IF Metall, by December 20, they will initiate boycott actions. Fellesforbundet, which represents employees in various sectors, including car repair workshops, is prepared to take measures to prevent the transportation of Swedish Teslas through Norway.



Eggum emphasized that this move serves as a clear signal to Tesla, indicating that the company cannot expect to transport Swedish Teslas through Norway if it refuses to meet the demands of the metalworkers' union. While the specific actions to be taken remain uncertain, Eggum asserted that any attempt to transport the vehicles would be met with organized actions, and they are prepared to take whatever measures are necessary to enforce their stance.



The conflict originated when dock workers at Sweden's major ports halted the delivery of Tesla vehicles in solidarity with 130 members of IF Metall who went on strike on October 27 at seven workshops across Sweden where Tesla cars are serviced. Despite being a globally non-unionized company, Tesla faces mounting pressure as various Swedish unions, including postal workers, have joined the solidarity movement, demanding a collective bargaining agreement.



The situation escalated further when the United Federation of Workers in Denmark speculated that Tesla might reroute its deliveries through Danish ports to circumvent the blockade by Swedish dock workers. Tesla, while lacking manufacturing plants in Sweden, operates multiple service centers in the country. The head of Norway's Fellesforbundet, representing nearly 170,000 members, asserted that the Swedish union members are engaged in a collective struggle against a company perceived as hostile to unions.

MENAFN07122023000045015682ID1107551953