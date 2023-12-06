Thanks To Battle Won In Black Sea, Ukraine Exports Almost 7.5M Tons Of Cargoes - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost 7.5 million tons of goods have already been transported through the new export corridor in the Black Sea, which Ukraine launched after expelling the Russian navy fleet from the area.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of this in an address to the G7 leaders via video conference, reports Ukrinform.

"Ukraine won in the Black Sea, and now Russian terror no longer dominates these waters. Normal shipping is being restored, and with each new cargo from our ports, global food security also wins. Nearly seven and a half million tons of cargo have been transported by the new export corridor we launched, having expelled the Russian navy.," the President said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier on August 10, Ukraine announced new temporary routes for commercial vessels navigating to/from the Black Sea seaports of Ukraine. These routes have primarily been used to enable the operations of civilian vessels in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi since Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office