Thomas De Waal's 'Brilliant' Ideas Are Of No Use To Anyone - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Thomas de Waal's
'brilliant' thoughts are of no use to anyone, states the Western
Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.
According to the statement, an 'expert' named Thomas de Waal (a
British journalist and writer) has recently been spewing garbage
about Azerbaijan.
"The fact that Azerbaijan has ended Armenian occupation,
separatism, and the 'gray zone,' and restored its sovereignty and
territorial integrity, has irritated people like Thomas de Waal."
As it turns out, he has a crusader mindset, and the occupation of
Azerbaijani territory was perfectly acceptable to him. Thomas de
Waal should understand that the Karabakh conflict has already been
ended and that worthless specialists like him have nothing to do
with it. Nobody requires his 'amazing' ideas. "Thomas de Waal, like
the OSCE Minsk Group, is a thing of the past," the community says
in a statement.
