On Armed Forces Day, Zelensky Visits Wounded Defenders In Kyiv Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited servicemen who are undergoing treatment for their wounds in one of the capital's hospitals. The head of state thanked the military for defending Ukraine.

That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"Thank you for your service, for defending the state. I wish you a speedy recovery and victory. Gratitude from all of us, from all the people of Ukraine for your heroism. Without a doubt, without superfluous words," the president said, congratulating the military on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky also conferred state awards on designated servicemen.

Ukrainian president honors memory of fallen soldiers

Junior Sergeant Valerii Kucherenko was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. The president presented him with the Gold Star Order. In October 2023, the junior sergeant led an assault group to capture an enemy position in Luhansk region. Under heavy enemy fire, Kucherenko destroyed an enemy firing point by hurling hand grenades and was the first to engage the enemy, neutralizing five invaders with an assault rifle. However, as a result of a grenade explosion, he sustained severe shrapnel wounds to his limbs and was evacuated from the battlefield. Valerii lost his arms as a result and now he is waiting for ionic prosthetics to be installed.

"I wish you a swift recovery. You are a hero. No one in Ukraine forgets such heroes. Our state stands due to such heroes," Volodymyr Zelensky told Valerii and his spouse Veronika.

The president also presented the Orders of Courage, II and III class, to eight warriors.

Russia's military death toll in Ukraine rises to 333,840

During the meeting with the wounded defenders, the head of state inquired about their military path, their current condition, needs, and ongoing treatment.

"Thank you for your heroism, for your service. I wish you a speedy recovery and victory," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Also, the president visited the urology clinic, where he was briefed about the surgical capabilities that the clinic has gained thanks to a new contact multifunctional laser lithotripsy machine. In the detoxification center, the head of state was shown the hemodialysis room.

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with the medical staff, thanking doctors for saving the lives of the Ukrainian military and helping the defenders recover.

The President conferred on the medics the Orders of Princess Olga, III class, and the Orders of Danylo Halytskyi.

"I'd like to thank you on behalf of thousands of people whose lives you have saved. I spoke with the guys today. Some of them are smiling, some want to go back to the front. But what's most important is that you have brought them back to life. Thank you," the head of state said.