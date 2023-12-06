Ukrainian President Honors Memory Of Fallen Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Ukrainian defenders who gave their lives for their homeland.
That's according to the press service of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.
Zelensky laid flowers at the Wall of Memory of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine near the St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv.
Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
Soldiers of the honor guard placed a wreath of flowers from the Ukrainian people at the Wall of Memory.
The fallen defenders of Ukraine were honored with a minute of silence.
Earlier, Zelensky congratulated Ukrainian service members on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is marked on December 6.
According to him, this is the day of the strong, the day of the brave, the day of the indomitable, of men, women, soldiers, heroes, and all those who continue to defend the state and who gave their lives not to give Ukraine away.
Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine
