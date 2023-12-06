Florida democrats blamed for protecting Biden form opponents

(MENAFN) In the lead-up to the 2024 United States presidential election, Democratic contenders vying for the nomination have leveled accusations against the party leadership in Florida, alleging a subversion of democratic principles by excluding them from the primary ballot. The controversy arises from the state's rules, granting parties the authority to determine the eligible candidates for a primary election, with the deadline for submitting the list of recognized candidates passing last Thursday. However, in a seemingly overlooked move on November 1, Florida Democrats informed authorities that the sole selection for their party in the primary was the current United States President, Joe Biden, effectively sidelining any potential challengers.



The decision has sparked outrage among Democratic hopefuls, including Representative Dean Phillips, author Marianne Williamson, and political talk show host Cenk Uygur, all of whom are seeking the Democratic nomination. Expressing their dismay, the candidates have vowed to contest the party's decision through legal avenues, signaling potential legal battles ahead.



Representative Phillips condemned the move in a video statement on Friday, deeming it a "tragedy and a travesty." He asserted his candidacy for president and highlighted the incongruity of such actions, stating, "This is the kind of stuff that happens in Tehran, not Tallahassee."



During a joint press conference with Uygur on the same day, Williamson drew attention to the perceived overreach by Florida's Democratic Party leadership, likening their role to a "quasi-governmental function." Drawing parallels with the tightly controlled options in Soviet Union elections, she emphasized that this move represents an erosion of democracy. Williamson pointed to a broader effort within the Democratic Party, encompassing media suppression, invisibilization, and erasure, further intensifying the concerns surrounding the fairness and transparency of the democratic process.



As the Democratic contenders gear up to challenge the decision through legal means, the controversy in Florida raises questions about the internal dynamics of the party and the broader implications for ensuring a fair and open democratic process in the upcoming presidential election. The unfolding situation puts a spotlight on the complexities and potential pitfalls within the party's nominating process, with legal battles shaping up to be a critical battleground in the lead-up to the 2024 election.



