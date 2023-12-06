Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Sinitsa Jamming Station On Kupiansk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have destroyed Russia's R-934B Sinitsa automated jamming station using a HIMARS rocket artillery system.
The Command of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces published a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The enemy target was discovered by operators of the third regiment of the Special Operations Forces during a special reconnaissance mission.
Video: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The crew of an unmanned aerial system adjusted and directed the HIMARS fire of a Ukrainian artillery unit at the enemy target.
Illustration photo
