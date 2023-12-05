Expo 2023 Doha Marks Cote D'ivoire National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Expo 2023 Doha has celebrated the national day of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire in the presence of the Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the national committee for hosting the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, HE Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, alongside a host of officials, members of the embassy and members of Cote d'Ivoire community in Qatar.

The celebration featured a wide range of cultural and artistic activities that express the culture of Cote d'Ivoire, as the attendees enjoyed the play of traditional musical instruments and percussionists.

HE Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani hailed the efforts made by the State of Qatar in hosting a distinguished edition of the international expo, affirming that Cote d'Ivoire is committed to progress and development through the industrial development of its agricultural sector, as well as leveraging smart technologies to ensure a better life for its people.

There is a strong belief in the fact that participation in this international event will offer a platform to highlight a model that can be emulated in the rest of the countries of the world, HE Adjoumani said, adding that there is hope for further cooperation in a variety of fields as Cote d'Ivoire is working to bolster the bonds of relationship with the friendly State of Qatar.

He outlined that there is no way for people to reach out to all countries of the world, but being there at the expo will give people a chance to take a tour around the world in one place.

Following the celebration ceremony, the participant officials inaugurated the pavilion of Cote d'Ivoire at the expo, which is in the international zone that takes visitors on a journey to the heart of the cultures of francophones in West Africa and highlights the latest development activities in the agricultural sector.

The pavilion showcases the aspects of technological evolution and the scene of startups in the country, in addition to its rich cultural heritage.

Cote d'Ivoire is the largest producer and exporter of cocoa beans in the world, and one of the largest countries producing and exporting coffee and palm oil and is committed to progress and development through the industrial development of its agricultural sector and capitalizing on smart technologies to ensure a better life for its people.